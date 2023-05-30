Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] Revenue clocked in at $0.04 million, up 168.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Wearable Devices Ltd. [NASDAQ: WLDS] closed the trading session at $1.17 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.06, while the highest price level was $1.68. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Wearable Devices’ Mudra Band for Apple Watch is Available for Preorder.

Thousands of preorders for the Mudra Band have already been received as the Company prepares for its first volume manufacturing batch.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 168.09 percent and weekly performance of 148.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 107.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 87.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, WLDS reached to a volume of 15575937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wearable Devices Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 477.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

WLDS stock trade performance evaluation

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 148.99. With this latest performance, WLDS shares gained by 107.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.95 for Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5556, while it was recorded at 0.7884 for the last single week of trading.

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12342.22 and a Gross Margin at +43.70. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14435.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.55.

Wearable Devices Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]: Insider Ownership positions