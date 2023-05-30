Verastem Inc. [VSTM] is 150.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 125.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.01. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Updated Data from Part A of Verastem Oncology’s RAMP 201 Trial Show an Objective Response Rate of 45% in Patients with Recurrent Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer Treated with Avutometinib and Defactinib.

Data Build on Breakthrough Therapy Designation of the Combination of Avutometinib and Defactinib in Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer.

Clinically Meaningful Response Rates and Manageable Safety and Tolerability Profile Continue to be Demonstrated in Heavily Pretreated Patient Population Regardless of KRAS Status.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 83034122 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verastem Inc. stands at 41.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.43%.

The market cap for VSTM stock reached $89.90 million, with 200.68 million shares outstanding and 198.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 646.44K shares, VSTM reached a trading volume of 83034122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

How has VSTM stock performed recently?

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 124.44. With this latest performance, VSTM shares gained by 156.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.28 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4269, while it was recorded at 0.5658 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5852 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -91.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.11. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,294,947 per employee.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

