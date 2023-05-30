Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Stock trading around $38.45 per share: What’s Next?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.86%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Waymo and Uber Partner to Bring Waymo’s Autonomous Driving Technology to the Uber Platform.

Today, Waymo and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) are excited to announce a new, multi-year strategic partnership to make the Waymo Driver available to more people via the Uber platform starting in Phoenix.

Since both companies were founded in 2009, Waymo and Uber have in their own ways each revolutionized access to mobility. Now, we’re partnering to bring together Waymo’s world-leading autonomous driving technology with the massive scale of Uber’s ridesharing and delivery networks.

Over the last 12 months, UBER stock rose by 74.46%. The one-year Uber Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.42. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.80 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.42M shares, UBER stock reached a trading volume of 14423022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $48.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 77.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 29.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.22 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.88, while it was recorded at 38.44 for the last single week of trading, and 30.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

UBER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details