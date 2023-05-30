Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] Revenue clocked in at $289.00 million, up 33.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] price plunged by -4.99 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Troika Media Group Inc. Nasdaq Delisting Notice, Nasdaq Company Appeal and Capital Structure Optimization Update.

Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG” or the “Company”) a consumer engagement and customer acquisition solutions group announced receipt of a Staff Delisting Determination (the “Staff Determination”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”). The Company was notified that Nasdaq has determined to delist the Company’s securities from the Nasdaq Capital Market for failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for thirty consecutive business days in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”).

TMG is a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer brands to generate scalable performance driven revenue growth. The Company delivers three solutions pillars: TMG CREATES brands and experiences and CONNECTS consumers through emerging technology products and ecosystems to deliver PERFORMANCE based measurable business outcomes.

A sum of 20100226 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 83.83M shares. Troika Media Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1654 and dropped to a low of $0.1418 until finishing in the latest session at $0.15.

The one-year TRKA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.0. The average equity rating for TRKA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRKA shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRKA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

TRKA Stock Performance Analysis:

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.09. With this latest performance, TRKA shares dropped by -27.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2156, while it was recorded at 0.1769 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2877 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Troika Media Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.26 and a Gross Margin at +21.63. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.24.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -29.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 913.72. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 872.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$186,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] Insider Position Details