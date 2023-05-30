Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] Stock trading around $3.40 per share: What’s Next?

Tingo Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIO] loss -10.53% on the last trading session, reaching $3.40 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Tingo Mobile Awarded A1 Credit Rating Together with Positive Rating Outlook from Globally Recognized Credit Rating Agency, DataPro.

Joins Prestigious Group of 18 Other Corporates and Banks Awarded an Investment Grade Long-Term Credit Rating of A or Above.

Following Completion of Detailed Assessment and Review Process, Tingo Mobile Classified as “Low Risk” with “Very Good Financial Strength”.

Tingo Group Inc. represents 161.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $622.20 million with the latest information. TIO stock price has been found in the range of $3.18 to $4.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, TIO reached a trading volume of 14565403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIO shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tingo Group Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for TIO stock

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.09. With this latest performance, TIO shares gained by 55.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 405.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 1.21 for the last 200 days.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.54. Tingo Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06.

Tingo Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]