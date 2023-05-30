The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell -26.06% so far this year. What now?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] gained 12.40% on the last trading session, reaching $8.34 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Gap Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), a portfolio of purpose-led, billion-dollar lifestyle brands including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, and the largest specialty apparel company in the U.S., today reported financial results for its first quarter ended April 29, 2023.

“We continue to take the necessary actions to drive critical change at Gap Inc., ultimately getting us back on a path toward delivering consistent results long-term,” said Bob Martin, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Gap Inc. “While the macro and consumer environment remain uncertain, Q1 underscores our ability to deliver improvements to the business including share gains at Old Navy and Gap Brand, adjusted operating margin expansion, reduction in inventory, and strength in our balance sheet. The need for lasting change is permeating the organization and I want to express my gratitude to our employees for embracing a new operating model and organizational structure, a renewed focus on our customer, and for their continued belief in our incredible brands.”.

The Gap Inc. represents 367.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.73 billion with the latest information. GPS stock price has been found in the range of $8.03 to $8.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.49M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 31276561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $10.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.97, while it was recorded at 7.78 for the last single week of trading, and 11.00 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -3.21%.

