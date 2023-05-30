The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is -5.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] price plunged by -0.25 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM that The Coca-Cola Company Announces Participation in dbAccess Global Consumer Conference.

The Coca-Cola Company announced today that President and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will present at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on June 8 at 5 a.m. ET (11 a.m. Central European Time).

The company invites investors to join a webcast of the event at coca-colacompany.com/investors. A downloadable file, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company’s website.

A sum of 12201973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.41M shares. The Coca-Cola Company shares reached a high of $60.64 and dropped to a low of $60.11 until finishing in the latest session at $60.26.

The one-year KO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.93. The average equity rating for KO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $70.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 81.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

KO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.32 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.63, while it was recorded at 60.89 for the last single week of trading, and 61.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Coca-Cola Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.90 and a Gross Margin at +57.91. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Total Capital for KO is now 17.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.44. Additionally, KO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] managed to generate an average of $115,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

KO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 5.97%.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] Insider Position Details