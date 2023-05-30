TAL Education Group [TAL] Revenue clocked in at $1.02 billion, down -17.02% YTD: What’s Next?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] gained 5.98% or 0.33 points to close at $5.85 with a heavy trading volume of 9393307 shares. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2023.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $5.68, the shares rose to $6.05 and dropped to $5.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TAL points out that the company has recorded 8.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -108.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, TAL reached to a volume of 9393307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18.

Trading performance analysis for TAL stock

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.99, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 6.07 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.12 and a Gross Margin at +57.21. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at TAL Education Group [TAL]