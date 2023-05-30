T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] moved down -11.42: Why It’s Important

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.09 at the close of the session, down -11.42%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:05 AM that T2 Biosystems Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Filed FDA submission for T2Biothreat Panel, implemented a restructuring program and announced exploration of strategic alternatives.

T2 Biosystems Inc. stock is now -93.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTOO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1022 and lowest of $0.0915 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.00, which means current price is +3.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 8360587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10.

How has TTOO stock performed recently?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.47. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -71.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 8.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 13.09 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3562, while it was recorded at 0.1546 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1635 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -200.56. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 307.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]