SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] Stock trading around $2.86 per share: What’s Next?

SoundHound AI Inc. [NASDAQ: SOUN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.76%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM that SoundHound AI Reports First Quarter Revenue Increase of 56%.

Significantly Improves Cash Position and Operating Expenses; Reaffirms Full Year Guidance.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, SOUN stock dropped by -51.93%. The one-year SoundHound AI Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.04. The average equity rating for SOUN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $646.50 million, with 205.08 million shares outstanding and 155.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.17M shares, SOUN stock reached a trading volume of 22234196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $4.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.30.

SOUN Stock Performance Analysis:

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, SOUN shares gained by 12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.24 for SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoundHound AI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.61 and a Gross Margin at +69.16. SoundHound AI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.47.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] Insider Position Details