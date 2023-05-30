Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is 4.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] price surged by 1.42 percent to reach at $2.1. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Steve B. Burke Joins Snowflake Board of Directors.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the appointment of Steve B. Burke to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. John McMahon will step down from the Snowflake board after the company’s annual meeting on July 5. Snowflake thanks Mr. McMahon for his 10 years of service on the Board.

“We’re delighted to have Steve join Snowflake’s Board of Directors,” said Frank Slootman, Snowflake Chairman and CEO. “Steve’s highly respected leadership tenure in the media industry combined with his credentials as an accomplished executive will bring valuable perspective to the Snowflake Board.”.

A sum of 11465088 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.89M shares. Snowflake Inc. shares reached a high of $152.90 and dropped to a low of $144.825 until finishing in the latest session at $150.01.

The one-year SNOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.96. The average equity rating for SNOW stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $182.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 8.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 138.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

SNOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.16. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.39, while it was recorded at 165.74 for the last single week of trading, and 155.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Snowflake Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

