Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell -48.14% so far this year. What now?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] loss -9.46% on the last trading session, reaching $3.20 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:25 AM that Sabre Corporation Announces Commitment of a $665 Million Private Financing and Cash Tender Offers by Sabre GLBL Inc. for Existing Secured Debt.

Receives commitment from lenders led by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. for a $665 million new senior secured credit facility.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Commences tender offers to purchase for cash certain outstanding secured debt with proceeds from the new facility.

Sabre Corporation represents 328.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.18 billion with the latest information. SABR stock price has been found in the range of $3.16 to $3.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 11400689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.22. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -17.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.74 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.83, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.14.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.61. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$58,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabre Corporation [SABR]