Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] moved up 3.91: Why It’s Important

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] jumped around 0.57 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.14 at the close of the session, up 3.91%. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Rivian CFO to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today announced that on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 2:20pm ET, its CFO, Claire McDonough, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A live webcast of the chat will be available here, and a recording of the session will be available on the same link following the event.

Rivian Automotive Inc. stock is now -17.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIVN Stock saw the intraday high of $15.46 and lowest of $14.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.86, which means current price is +29.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.88M shares, RIVN reached a trading volume of 26559888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $23.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.44.

How has RIVN stock performed recently?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.40. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 19.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.62, while it was recorded at 14.50 for the last single week of trading, and 23.48 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]