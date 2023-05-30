Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Is Currently -0.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] closed the trading session at $18.06 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.02, while the highest price level was $18.12. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Qualtrics Announces General Availability of New Frontline Care Solutions.

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, announced the general availability of three new contact center innovations: Qualtrics Real-Time Agent Assist (RTAA), Automated Call Summaries (ACS), and Frontline Team Assist. These new solutions will empower organizations to create future-proofed operating models for customer care.

Real-Time Agent Assist uses AI and machine learning to analyze customer needs and emotions, then deliver real-time coaching so contact center agents can take the best next step for customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 73.99 percent and weekly performance of 0.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 79.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, XM reached to a volume of 9925797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $18.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for XM in the course of the last twelve months was 295.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.60 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.89, while it was recorded at 18.04 for the last single week of trading, and 13.69 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.00 and a Gross Margin at +67.80. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.77.

Return on Total Capital for XM is now -44.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.61. Additionally, XM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] managed to generate an average of -$189,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

