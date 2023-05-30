Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Revenue clocked in at $2.83 billion, down -0.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] gained 2.06% or 0.49 points to close at $24.23 with a heavy trading volume of 9134696 shares. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Pinterest to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced today that Bill Ready, CEO will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The session is scheduled for May 23, 2023 at 7:10 AM PST (10:10 AM EST).

A live webcast will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the same website for 30 days following the completion of the event.

It opened the trading session at $23.78, the shares rose to $24.3399 and dropped to $23.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PINS points out that the company has recorded -3.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.87M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 9134696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $28.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.20.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.33, while it was recorded at 23.86 for the last single week of trading, and 24.58 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.43.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -2.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.98. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$24,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 23.48%.

