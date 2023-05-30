Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is -26.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] traded at a low on 05/26/23, posting a -0.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.60. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Astellas Highlights Continued Delivery of Strong Cancer Portfolio and Pipeline at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Data at meeting illustrate company’s progress in addressing unmet needs in a broad range of hard-to-treat solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, “Astellas”) will share new research from across its expanding portfolio of approved and investigational cancer therapies during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 2-6. A total of 15 abstracts, covering three approved medicines and one investigational therapy, will be presented underscoring the company’s focus on pursuing targeted therapies for hard-to-treat cancers where few therapies exist, including prostate, urothelial, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) and head & neck cancers, as well as acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20219536 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pfizer Inc. stands at 4.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.16%.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $213.56 billion, with 5.63 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.39M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 20219536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $47.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.49, while it was recorded at 38.49 for the last single week of trading, and 44.52 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.43 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 29.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.82. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $377,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -14.94%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]