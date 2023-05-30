PacWest Bancorp [PACW] Revenue clocked in at $1.75 billion, down -69.02% YTD: What’s Next?

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] price surged by 4.41 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 10:56 PM that Roc360 Further Expands its Leading Portfolio of Brands with Acquisition of Origination Assets of Civic Financial Services.

Roc Capital Holdings LLC (“Roc360”), a vertically integrated platform for residential real estate investors and a leading originator of business-purpose loans nationwide, today announced it has purchased the origination assets of Civic Financial Services (“CIVIC”), a subsidiary of Pacific Western Bank (“PacWest Bancorp”; Nasdaq: PACW).

Under the terms of the transaction, CIVIC, one of the leading institutional private lenders in the United States specializing in originating residential business-purpose loans, sold its origination assets to Roc360. Excluded from the sale are previously originated, loans and loan servicing operations. Roc360 will use the storied and trusted brand name CIVIC, which will join Roc360’s growing portfolio of leading real estate brands, including Roc Capital, Finance of America Commercial¹, ElmSure, Wimba Title, and Tamarisk Appraisals.

A sum of 19507386 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.67M shares. PacWest Bancorp shares reached a high of $7.12 and dropped to a low of $6.44 until finishing in the latest session at $7.11.

The one-year PACW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.89. The average equity rating for PACW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PacWest Bancorp [PACW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PacWest Bancorp is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 69.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.69.

PACW Stock Performance Analysis:

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.08. With this latest performance, PACW shares dropped by -34.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.54, while it was recorded at 7.07 for the last single week of trading, and 20.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PacWest Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PacWest Bancorp [PACW] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.85. PacWest Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.41.

Return on Total Capital for PACW is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.36. Additionally, PACW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] managed to generate an average of $170,689 per employee.

PACW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PacWest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

