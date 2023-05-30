Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] moved up 0.22: Why It’s Important

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] closed the trading session at $58.94 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.56, while the highest price level was $59.23. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Occidental Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10176614/f8939f3814.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.43 percent and weekly performance of -0.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.39M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 9923702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $71.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.80, while it was recorded at 59.17 for the last single week of trading, and 64.52 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.64 and a Gross Margin at +47.03. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.47.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 26.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.02. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of $1,104,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Insider Ownership positions