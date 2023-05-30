NIO Inc. [NIO] Revenue clocked in at $6.96 billion, down -21.03% YTD: What’s Next?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] gained 2.12% or 0.16 points to close at $7.70 with a heavy trading volume of 42914101 shares. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 6:50 AM that NIO Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2023.

Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on May 25, 2023 (Hong Kong time) are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) as of the close of business on May 25, 2023 (New York time) who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares must act through the depositary of the Company’s ADS program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas. Holders of Class A ordinary shares which are held through (either directly or through depository agents) securities accounts maintained with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (“CDP”) (Singapore) (the “NIO CDP Depositors”) may be appointed as CDP’s proxy to attend and cast votes at the AGM, or provide instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting to CDP. NIO CDP Depositors may refer to the Notice of AGM for further information on attendance and voting arrangements.

It opened the trading session at $7.74, the shares rose to $7.84 and dropped to $7.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NIO points out that the company has recorded -27.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 44.44M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 42914101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

Trading performance analysis for NIO stock

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 8.14 for the last single week of trading, and 11.91 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.94 and a Gross Margin at +8.78. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.55.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -29.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.32. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at NIO Inc. [NIO]