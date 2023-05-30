Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Stock trading around $0.59 per share: What’s Next?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.25%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:55 AM that NIKOLA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE NOW FOR PROPOSAL 2!.

DEADLINE TO VOTE: June 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VOTE BY PHONE: North America – (855) 935-2562 or International – +1 (551) 210-9929.

Over the last 12 months, NKLA stock dropped by -90.55%. The one-year Nikola Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.07. The average equity rating for NKLA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $426.81 million, with 549.69 million shares outstanding and 301.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.82M shares, NKLA stock reached a trading volume of 44571317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $3.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

NKLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.25. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -32.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.96 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0243, while it was recorded at 0.7140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6813 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nikola Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corporation [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1427.45 and a Gross Margin at -251.96. Nikola Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.02.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -88.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.74. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$522,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

NKLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Insider Position Details