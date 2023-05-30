Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell -88.70% so far this year. What now?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] traded at a low on 05/26/23, posting a -15.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.81. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Mullen Completes Successful Commercial Drive Event and Showcase at 2023 Government Fleet Expo.

The 2023 GFX was held from May 22 – 25 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Mullen showcased its commercial EVs, the Mullen ONE, all-electric Class 1 Cargo Van, and Mullen THREE, all-electric Class 3 Cab Chassis Truck. Event participants had the opportunity to meet with technology, sales and product marketing team members from Mullen to discuss their fleet needs and sign up for a vehicle demo.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 54464348 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mullen Automotive Inc. stands at 16.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.96%.

The market cap for MULN stock reached $139.41 million, with 172.51 million shares outstanding and 164.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.09M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 54464348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has MULN stock performed recently?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.48. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -52.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.80 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0763, while it was recorded at 0.8844 for the last single week of trading, and 7.3398 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]