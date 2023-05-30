Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Stock trading around $262.04 per share: What’s Next?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.68%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM that How To Grow a Sustainability Pilot Into Reality at Scale.

Over the last 12 months, META stock rose by 42.54%. The one-year Meta Platforms Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.76. The average equity rating for META stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $647.58 billion, with 2.59 billion shares outstanding and 2.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.63M shares, META stock reached a trading volume of 25538738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $272.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 6.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 36.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

META Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.68. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.87 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.76, while it was recorded at 251.80 for the last single week of trading, and 162.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Platforms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.90.

Return on Total Capital for META is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, META Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] managed to generate an average of $268,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

META Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 18.50%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Insider Position Details