Medtronic plc [MDT] Revenue clocked in at $30.77 billion, up 4.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] loss -2.49% or -2.08 points to close at $81.46 with a heavy trading volume of 9654618 shares. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 6:46 AM that Medtronic to acquire wearable insulin patch maker EOFlow.

Acquisition will expand company’s ability to serve more people living with diabetes around the world within one seamless Medtronic ecosystem of support.

– Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has entered into a set of definitive agreements to acquire EOFlow Co. Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 294090), manufacturer of the EOPatch® device — a tubeless, wearable and fully disposable insulin delivery device. The addition of EOFlow, together with Medtronic’s Meal Detection Technology™ algorithm and next-generation continuous glucose monitor (CGM), is expected to expand the company’s ability to address the needs of more individuals with diabetes, no matter where they are in their treatment journey or preference for how they want their insulin delivered.

It opened the trading session at $82.77, the shares rose to $83.495 and dropped to $81.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDT points out that the company has recorded 3.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -7.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, MDT reached to a volume of 9654618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $91.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 181.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for MDT stock

Medtronic plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.69 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.80, while it was recorded at 85.82 for the last single week of trading, and 83.63 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.26 and a Gross Margin at +60.66. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 1.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medtronic plc [MDT]