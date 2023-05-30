Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] Revenue clocked in at $5.79 billion, up 76.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] price surged by 32.42 percent to reach at $16.04. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Marvell Technology, Inc. Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Q1 Net Revenue: $1.322 billion, declined by 9% year-on-year.

Q1 Gross Margin: 42.2% GAAP gross margin; 60.0% non-GAAP gross margin.

A sum of 93920371 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.60M shares. Marvell Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $65.75 and dropped to a low of $58.58 until finishing in the latest session at $65.51.

The one-year MRVL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.08. The average equity rating for MRVL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $64.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 48.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MRVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.10. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 69.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.48 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.69, while it was recorded at 50.80 for the last single week of trading, and 42.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marvell Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +50.47. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now 1.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$21,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MRVL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 14.00%.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] Insider Position Details