Market cap of Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] reaches 27.19B – now what?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] price surged by 6.31 percent to reach at $0.81. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Palantir Announces Live Stream of its First AIPCon, with AI Demos & Announcements from 25+ Customers.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced its AIPCon customer conference will be publicly live streamed on June 1, 2023. The exclusive conference will have a particular focus on the rapid adoption of Palantir AIP, bringing together C-suite executives from across Palantir’s current and prospective customers. Palantir CEO Alex Karp will share opening remarks, and CTO Shyam Sankar will provide a detailed look at the newest release of Palantir AIP and AI in Foundry. Palantir AIP enables customers to activate large language models and other AI on their private network, subject to full control.Customer keynotes at AIPCon include:.

A sum of 126984279 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 46.20M shares. Palantir Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $14.195 and dropped to a low of $12.82 until finishing in the latest session at $13.65.

The one-year PLTR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -52.0. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $8.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 78.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.57. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 74.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.38 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 12.64 for the last single week of trading, and 8.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

PLTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 73.00%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Insider Position Details