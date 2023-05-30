Market cap of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] reaches 6.14B – now what?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Oceania Cruises Officially Welcomes Vista, First of All-New Allura Class.

Giada De Laurentiis, Celebrity Chef and Godmother to Vista, Christens Line’s First Ship in More Than a Decade; Acclaimed Musician Harry Connick, Jr. Delivers Unforgettable Performance at Portside Gala Ceremony in Valletta, Malta.

A sum of 10265578 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.00M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $14.73 and dropped to a low of $14.35 until finishing in the latest session at $14.48.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.52. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 14.40 for the last single week of trading, and 14.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details