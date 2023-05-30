Market cap of DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] reaches 10.94B – now what?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.10 during the day while it closed the day at $23.38. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM that DraftKings Life Podcast: How Women At DraftKings Are Building The Future.

In this episode of the DraftKings Life Podcast, we welcome Cristina Ackas, Vice President of Inclusion, Equity, and Belonging as a guest host to help us celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

We are inspired by this year’s International Women’s Day theme: “DigitALL Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”. Four incredible women from across our business joined hosts Rebecca Thornburg and Cristina Ackas to talk about the exciting technical challenges they work to solve every day and how our teams are empowering all to bring their best ideas to work.

DraftKings Inc. stock has also loss -3.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DKNG stock has inclined by 24.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.41% and gained 105.27% year-on date.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $10.94 billion, with 455.08 million shares outstanding and 437.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.69M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 9455021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $27.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

DKNG stock trade performance evaluation

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.97, while it was recorded at 24.14 for the last single week of trading, and 16.90 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.48 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.50.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -53.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.15. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$328,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 38.10%.

