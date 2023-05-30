Market cap of Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] reaches 30.00B – now what?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] traded at a low on 05/26/23, posting a -0.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.99. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM that GOLDMINING ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS AND WELCOMES ANNA TUDELA TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

GoldMining Inc. (the “Company” or “GoldMining”) (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company’s annual general and special meeting held on May 24, 2023 (the “Meeting”) and is delighted to welcome Anna Tudela to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A total of 38,060,586 common shares of the Company were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing a quorum of 22.62% of the Company’s outstanding common shares as at the record date of March 30, 2023. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before them at the Meeting, which matters are discussed in detail in the Company’s management information circular dated March 31, 2023 that is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11058291 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Barrick Gold Corporation stands at 2.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.43%.

The market cap for GOLD stock reached $30.00 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 1.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.33M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 11058291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $23.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

How has GOLD stock performed recently?

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -11.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.06 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.92, while it was recorded at 17.42 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.00. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]