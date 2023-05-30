Macy’s Inc. [M] Revenue clocked in at $25.30 billion, down -30.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] price surged by 2.14 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Macy’s, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on June 1, 2023.

Macy’s, Inc. will report its first quarter 2023 sales and earnings results on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The company will host a call and webcast with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Macy’s, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette, President and Chief Executive Officer-elect Tony Spring and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell.

The general public and the media will be able to access the live webcast via the company’s website at www.macysinc.com, where the associated presentation will also be available.

A sum of 15828254 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.32M shares. Macy’s Inc. shares reached a high of $14.605 and dropped to a low of $14.07 until finishing in the latest session at $14.34.

The one-year M stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.17. The average equity rating for M stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $22.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 25.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

M Stock Performance Analysis:

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.73 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.61, while it was recorded at 14.66 for the last single week of trading, and 19.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macy’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.98. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

M Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -4.30%.

