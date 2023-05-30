JD.com Inc. [JD] fell -41.03% so far this year. What now?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] surged by $0.66 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $33.40 during the day while it closed the day at $33.10. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM that JD.com to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2023.

Holders of record of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on May 19, 2023 (Hong Kong time) are entitled to notice of, to attend and vote at, the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) as of the close of business on May 19, 2023 (New York time), who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares, must act through the depositary of the Company’s ADS program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

JD.com Inc. stock has also loss -5.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JD stock has declined by -26.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.66% and lost -41.03% year-on date.

The market cap for JD stock reached $52.50 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.58M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 9333889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $61.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JD stock trade performance evaluation

JD.com Inc. [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.42 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.42, while it was recorded at 34.09 for the last single week of trading, and 49.33 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.75 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.99.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.49. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JD.com Inc. [JD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 23.12%.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: Insider Ownership positions