Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Stock trading around $5.38 per share: What’s Next?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] loss -0.37% on the last trading session, reaching $5.38 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 9:03 AM that ITAÚ UNIBANCO – Launch of the Integrated Annual Report and ESG Report 2022.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB3, ITUB4; NYSE: ITUB) (the “Company”) has filed its Integrated Annual Report and its ESG Report for fiscal year 2022 with the CVM. In addition, we have published on the Investor Relations website the Climate Report, structured based on the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The documents provide a broader view of our business and strategy, with the most relevant information about our initiatives, results, and performance in the social, environmental, climate, and governance areas.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. represents 9.79 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.92 billion with the latest information. ITUB stock price has been found in the range of $5.305 to $5.515.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.66M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 29038613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.98.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.02, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 12.30%.

