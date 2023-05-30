Geron Corporation [GERN] gain 34.30% so far this year. What now?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 3.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.25. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM that Geron Oral Presentation at Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting to Highlight Meaningful Continuous Transfusion Independence Observed in Imetelstat-Treated Lower Risk MDS Patients in IMerge Phase 3.

– Data support NDA submission which is on track for June 2023 to support potential U.S. commercial launch in first half of 2024.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced acceptance of its IMerge Phase 3 abstract as an oral presentation at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. This abstract describes statistically significant positive efficacy and safety data from the pivotal IMerge Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the Company’s first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). These data support the Company’s planned New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. FDA which is on track for June 2023, to support a potential U.S. commercial launch of imetelstat in lower risk MDS in the first half of 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13680761 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Geron Corporation stands at 5.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.23%.

The market cap for GERN stock reached $1.59 billion, with 544.46 million shares outstanding and 380.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 13680761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Geron Corporation [GERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3184.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has GERN stock performed recently?

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 36.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.01 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23246.64 and a Gross Margin at -45.64. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23808.89.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -87.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corporation [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Earnings analysis for Geron Corporation [GERN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Geron Corporation [GERN]