Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] Is Currently 6.38 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] closed the trading session at $0.22 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2086, while the highest price level was $0.2299. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 12:25 AM that Faraday Future Announces that the FF 91 Successfully Passes FMVSS Crash Test Requirements, First Phase of Delivery Plan Set to Begin May 31st.

The latest crash-test achievement joins the announcements made late last year of the FF91’s EPA rating of 381 miles of EV range and the official CARB certification received as a zero-emissions vehicle.

The first phase of the Company’s three-phase delivery plan set to begin on May 31st.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.22 percent and weekly performance of -1.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 63.34M shares, FFIE reached to a volume of 52938931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

FFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, FFIE shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.25 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2723, while it was recorded at 0.2200 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6088 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Insider Ownership positions