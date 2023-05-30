Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV] is 428.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Elevation Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ELEV] price surged by 66.78 percent to reach at $2.01. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Elevation Oncology Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Business Achievements.

Partner CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited’s ongoing Phase 1 SYSA1801 (EO-3021) clinical trial data selected for poster presentation and poster discussion at ASCO 2023.

Presented EO-3021 preclinical proof-of-concept data at AACR 2023 which demonstrated anti-tumor activity in models expressing varying levels of Claudin 18.2; clinical case study highlighted SYSA1801 (EO-3021) induced a confirmed partial response in a patient with metastatic gastric cancer.

A sum of 66655943 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 876.98K shares. Elevation Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $5.89 and dropped to a low of $4.3701 until finishing in the latest session at $5.02.

The one-year ELEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.73. The average equity rating for ELEV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELEV shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevation Oncology Inc. is set at 0.71 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06.

ELEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.76. With this latest performance, ELEV shares gained by 69.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 392.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.03 for Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 1.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elevation Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ELEV is now -86.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.03. Additionally, ELEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV] managed to generate an average of -$2,881,212 per employee.Elevation Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV] Insider Position Details