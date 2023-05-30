Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Revenue clocked in at $665.90 million, down -40.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] price surged by 10.69 percent to reach at $0.88. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Totaled $140.1 Million and Fiscal 2023 Revenue Totaled $665.9 Million.

Fiscal 2023 GAAP Net Income of $16.9 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.16; Fiscal 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $117.4 Million and Non GAAP EPS of $1.15.

A sum of 10390443 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.12M shares. Digital Turbine Inc. shares reached a high of $9.23 and dropped to a low of $7.72 until finishing in the latest session at $9.11.

The one-year APPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.12. The average equity rating for APPS stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

APPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.89. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -24.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.27 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.03, while it was recorded at 12.10 for the last single week of trading, and 14.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Turbine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.93 and a Gross Margin at +36.86. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

APPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 10.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Insider Position Details