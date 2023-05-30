Citigroup Inc. [C] fell -1.39% so far this year. What now?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] gained 0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $44.60 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Subsidiaries Earn American Gas Association Safety Awards.

Citigroup Inc. represents 1.94 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $86.10 billion with the latest information. C stock price has been found in the range of $43.99 to $44.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.13M shares, C reached a trading volume of 11751348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 562.29.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.35, while it was recorded at 45.00 for the last single week of trading, and 47.46 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -6.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]