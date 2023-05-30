Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Stock trading around $49.86 per share: What’s Next?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.49%. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that How Cisco’s Talent Bridge Program is Creating an Equitable Platform for Employment Matching.

At Cisco, our purpose is to Power an Inclusive Future for All; one way we do this is through the Talent Bridge program. We want all people to have equitable access to resources, including employment options available through our program. Our focus is to reach candidates in all communities, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, or preferences, thus bridging the talent gap between employers and qualified individuals. We work towards connecting our global ecosystem of diverse employers with these often-overlooked candidates. These candidates offer distinctive skills and valuable perspectives that can benefit our employers in remarkable ways.

We accomplish this predominantly through our Talent Bridge Matching Engine. This platform simplifies the job search by matching candidates to opportunities based on their qualifications and employers’ defined skills. Our global opportunities comprise not only of Cisco jobs but also feature positions from Cisco partners, distributors, and customers.

Over the last 12 months, CSCO stock rose by 13.32%. The one-year Cisco Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.41. The average equity rating for CSCO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $200.82 billion, with 4.10 billion shares outstanding and 4.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.51M shares, CSCO stock reached a trading volume of 19757832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $56.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.86, while it was recorded at 49.01 for the last single week of trading, and 46.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cisco Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.38 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 27.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.55. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $141,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CSCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 7.39%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Insider Position Details