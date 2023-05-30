Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] is -62.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] price plunged by -0.66 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Canopy Growth Announces Voluntary Application for a Management Cease Trade Order.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today, that further to the Company’s previously announced internal review of the financial reporting matters related to BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. (the “BioSteel Review”) and the determination from the Company that it will need to restate its (i) audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and (ii) unaudited consolidated financial statements for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022, included in the Corporation’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such quarterly periods (collectively, the “Restated Financial Statements”), as further described in the Company’s material change report and the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K each dated May 10, 2023, pursuant to National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”), the Company has voluntarily applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities for a management cease trade order related to the Company’s securities to be imposed against certain directors and officers of the Company (the “MCTO”). Once granted, the MCTO will be in effect until the Restated Financial Statements are filed. The issuance of the MCTO does not generally affect the ability of persons who have not been directors or officers of the Company to trade in their securities in accordance with applicable securities laws. Further to the Company’s recent filing of Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is working diligently to complete the Biosteel Review and the Restated Financial Statements and expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (the “2023 10-K”) on or before the expiration of the 15 calendar day extension provided by Rule 12b-25(b) (“Rule 12b-25(b)”) promulgated under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The Company intends to provide information in accordance with NP 12-203 with respect to further developments in respect of this matter promptly following their occurrence, including the issuance of bi-weekly status update reports until the Restated Financial Statements have been filed and the MCTO has been revoked. The Company has not taken any steps toward insolvency proceeding and the Company has no material information to release to the public. The Company has made the foregoing representations in accordance with the requirements of applicable securities laws.

A sum of 16174983 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.64M shares. Canopy Growth Corporation shares reached a high of $0.904 and dropped to a low of $0.83 until finishing in the latest session at $0.88.

The one-year CGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.72. The average equity rating for CGC stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $1.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30.

CGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.51. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -33.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.58 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4138, while it was recorded at 1.0101 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5724 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canopy Growth Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.69. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$95,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

CGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.12%.

