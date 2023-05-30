Canaan Inc. [CAN] Is Currently -26.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] loss -26.74% or -0.69 points to close at $1.89 with a heavy trading volume of 12059330 shares. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Canaan Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

– Total Computing Power Sold Rebounded to 4.2 Million Thash/s, up 126.8% QoQ -.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $2.45, the shares rose to $2.4701 and dropped to $1.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAN points out that the company has recorded -30.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, CAN reached to a volume of 12059330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAN shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for CAN stock

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.79. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -25.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.25 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6556, while it was recorded at 2.4680 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8905 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.57 and a Gross Margin at +34.93. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.11.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now 9.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.59. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canaan Inc. [CAN]