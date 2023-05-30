C3.ai Inc. [AI] is 194.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 15.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.94. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that C3 Generative AI Now Publicly Available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

The easiest, fastest way for customers to begin deploying generative AI across their organizations.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced today that the C3 Generative AI Product Suite is now available as a public offering on Google Cloud Marketplace. Any purchases made through Google Cloud Marketplace are easily tracked and can count towards a customer’s committed spending with Google Cloud.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 54470496 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of C3.ai Inc. stands at 12.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.23%.

The market cap for AI stock reached $3.19 billion, with 110.73 million shares outstanding and 90.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.55M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 54470496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $19.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.98.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.30. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 87.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 159.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.34 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.96, while it was recorded at 28.85 for the last single week of trading, and 17.64 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.59 and a Gross Margin at +74.79. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.99.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -18.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.08. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] managed to generate an average of -$272,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]