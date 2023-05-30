BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] moved up 1.25: Why It’s Important

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] closed the trading session at $0.08 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0717, while the highest price level was $0.083. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM that BIOLASE Inc. Announces Closing of $4.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Series H Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Warrants.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) (“BIOLASE” or the “Company”), a global leader in dental lasers, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 175,000 units (the “Units”), with each Unit consisting of one share of BIOLASE’s Series H Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, with a liquidation preference of $50.00 per share (the “Series H Convertible Preferred Stock”), and one warrant (the “Warrants”) to purchase one-half of one (0.50) share of Series H Convertible Preferred Stock.

The purchase price for one Unit was $26.00, which reflects the issuance of the Series H Convertible Preferred Stock with an original issue discount. The Series H Convertible Preferred Stock has a term of two (2) years and is convertible at the option of the holder at any time into shares of BIOLASE common stock at a conversion price of $0.1398.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -87.54 percent and weekly performance of -49.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -91.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -61.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -83.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, BIOL reached to a volume of 8888407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

BIOL stock trade performance evaluation

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.85. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -61.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.17 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2469, while it was recorded at 0.1078 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2893 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.28 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.27.

BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: Insider Ownership positions