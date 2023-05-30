AT&T Inc. [T] Revenue clocked in at $121.17 billion, down -15.81% YTD: What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] price surged by 2.31 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 11:52 PM that John Stankey, AT&T CEO Updates Shareholders at the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

– John Stankey, chief executive officer, AT&T* Inc., (NYSE:T) spoke today at the J.P. Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference where he provided an update to shareholders. Stankey made the following points:.

Stankey reiterated his confidence in the company’s ability to deliver free cash flow of $16 billion or better for full-year 2023. His confidence reflects expectations for continued adjusted EBITDA growth of 3%+ for the year, driven by steady operational execution and ongoing benefits from the company’s cost reduction initiatives. Similarly, Stankey said he has high visibility into key factors that disproportionately impacted free cash flow conversion in the first quarter, including annual incentive compensation that is paid in the first quarter. Two primary factors will drive improved free cash flow conversion in the remainder of 2023. First, Stankey expects that handset payments peaked in the first quarter and will be lower for full-year 2023 compared to 2022. Additionally, he expects capital investment to be broadly in line with guidance for the remainder of 2023, following a year-over-year increase in the first quarter.

A sum of 50061894 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 34.92M shares. AT&T Inc. shares reached a high of $15.62 and dropped to a low of $15.18 until finishing in the latest session at $15.50.

The one-year T stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.59. The average equity rating for T stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $20.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 19.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

T Stock Performance Analysis:

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.93 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.97, while it was recorded at 15.82 for the last single week of trading, and 18.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AT&T Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.34 and a Gross Margin at +42.96. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.91.

Return on Total Capital for T is now 7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AT&T Inc. [T] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.28. Additionally, T Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AT&T Inc. [T] managed to generate an average of -$51,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

T Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to -0.64%.

AT&T Inc. [T] Insider Position Details