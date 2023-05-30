Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR] moved up 59.38: Why It’s Important

Appreciate Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SFR] jumped around 0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.32 at the close of the session, up 59.38%. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Appreciate Announces Receipt of Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of its Form 10-Q.

As previously reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on April 3, 2023, and in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 17, 2023, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-K and Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. stock is now -72.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SFR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4345 and lowest of $0.3017 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.40, which means current price is +59.70% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, SFR reached a trading volume of 56619247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Appreciate Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SFR stock performed recently?

Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.78. With this latest performance, SFR shares dropped by -64.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.54 for Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5968, while it was recorded at 0.2629 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7038 for the last 200 days.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SFR is now -0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR] managed to generate an average of $3,676,097 per employee.Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR]