Apple Inc. [AAPL] Is Currently 1.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] closed the trading session at $175.43 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $173.11, while the highest price level was $175.77. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM that Apple launches Apple Store online in Vietnam.

Apple® today announced the expansion of the Apple Store® online into Vietnam. Customers throughout the country can now shop direct with Apple and receive exceptional service, delivered by our talented team members who are ready to share their expertise in Vietnamese.

“Customers are always at the center of everything we do, and we’re thrilled to bring the Apple Store online to Vietnam,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “With today’s expansion, we’re proud to offer customers an incredible new way to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, connect with our knowledgable team members, and experience the best of Apple.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.02 percent and weekly performance of 0.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.95M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 54735670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $179.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 32.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.63, while it was recorded at 173.20 for the last single week of trading, and 152.32 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 62.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.45. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $608,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.02%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Insider Ownership positions