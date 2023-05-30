American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is -22.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] price surged by 1.13 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AEO Inc. Reports First Quarter Results In Line with Plan.

Delivered record first quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, reflecting 2% growth to last year.

Adjusted operating profit of $44 million, up to last year.

A sum of 9030026 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.39M shares. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares reached a high of $10.88 and dropped to a low of $10.361 until finishing in the latest session at $10.75.

The one-year AEO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.99. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $13.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.60. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -20.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.74 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.04, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 13.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.48 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.51. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $3,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

AEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 13.12%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Insider Position Details