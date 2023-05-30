Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is 42.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] price surged by 4.44 percent to reach at $5.11. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 9:38 AM that Introducing the All-New Fire Max 11: Amazon’s Biggest and Most Powerful Tablet Yet.

Features a large and vivid 11-inch, 2000 x 1200 resolution display; a new slim, lightweight aluminum design; and a fast and powerful 2.2Ghz octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM.

14 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and up to 128GB of built-in storage make Fire Max 11 an entertainment powerhouse for all your movies, books, songs, and games; 8 MP front and rear cameras help you stay connected—all starting at just $229.99.

A sum of 93876774 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 61.34M shares. Amazon.com Inc. shares reached a high of $121.50 and dropped to a low of $116.02 until finishing in the latest session at $120.11.

The one-year AMZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.41. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $134.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.13 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.55, while it was recorded at 116.37 for the last single week of trading, and 105.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.11. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Insider Position Details