Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Stock trading around $80.97 per share: What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.78% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.58%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that MongoDB and Alibaba Cloud Extend Global Partnership.

Collaboration enables Alibaba Cloud customers to use MongoDB’s flexible and highly scalable document-based data model and has led to 8x growth in usage since 2019.

G-bit, Xindong, and Pumpkin Film among customers using ApsaraDB for MongoDB on Alibaba Cloud to build highly scalable applications.

Over the last 12 months, BABA stock dropped by -1.63%. The one-year Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.1. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $203.84 billion, with 2.58 billion shares outstanding and 2.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.90M shares, BABA stock reached a trading volume of 16375277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $139.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.43.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.98, while it was recorded at 81.99 for the last single week of trading, and 89.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.86 and a Gross Margin at +36.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 8.09%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details