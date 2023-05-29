YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] is -86.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: YS] loss -0.75% or -0.01 points to close at $1.32 with a heavy trading volume of 136568 shares. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:25 AM that YS Biopharma to Participate in the Virtual Benchmark Healthcare House Call Conference on May 23, 2023.

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) (“YS Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it will participate in The Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Virtual 1×1 Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dr. David Shao, YS Biopharma Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Brenda Wu, YS Biopharma Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Zenaida Mojares, YS Biopharma Chief Medical Officer, will attend and will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.

It opened the trading session at $1.37, the shares rose to $1.38 and dropped to $1.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YS points out that the company has recorded -86.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 802.50K shares, YS reached to a volume of 136568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for YS stock

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, YS shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.34 for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.3360 for the last single week of trading.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]