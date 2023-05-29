WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS] Is Currently 0.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

WSFS Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: WSFS] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.315 during the day while it closed the day at $34.25. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM that WSFS Bank and Philadelphia Union Launch Co-Branded Debit Card.

WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), and the Philadelphia Union today announced the launch of a co-branded debit card.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005521/en/.

WSFS Financial Corporation stock has also gained 5.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WSFS stock has declined by -31.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.03% and lost -24.46% year-on date.

The market cap for WSFS stock reached $2.09 billion, with 61.51 million shares outstanding and 60.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 312.38K shares, WSFS reached a trading volume of 128092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSFS shares is $42.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WSFS Financial Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSFS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13.

WSFS stock trade performance evaluation

WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, WSFS shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.83 for WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.30, while it was recorded at 34.19 for the last single week of trading, and 44.62 for the last 200 days.

WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.64. WSFS Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.35.

Return on Total Capital for WSFS is now 11.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.14. Additionally, WSFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS] managed to generate an average of $102,951 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSFS Financial Corporation go to 12.00%.

WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS]: Insider Ownership positions