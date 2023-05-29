Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] Revenue clocked in at $4.46 billion, up 10.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Winnebago Industries Inc. [NYSE: WGO] price surged by 0.96 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 2:01 PM that Participation in Outdoor Activities Continues to Increase, Road Trips Preferred Summer Travel Method, According to Winnebago Industries Insights.

Third Year in a Row Outdoor Participation has Expanded.

A sum of 242997 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 474.86K shares. Winnebago Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $58.56 and dropped to a low of $57.22 until finishing in the latest session at $58.09.

The one-year WGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.32. The average equity rating for WGO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WGO shares is $66.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Winnebago Industries Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for WGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for WGO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

WGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, WGO shares gained by 0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.52, while it was recorded at 56.76 for the last single week of trading, and 58.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Winnebago Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.87 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Winnebago Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.88.

Return on Total Capital for WGO is now 33.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.40. Additionally, WGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] managed to generate an average of $52,470 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.16.Winnebago Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

WGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Winnebago Industries Inc. go to 15.00%.

Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] Insider Position Details